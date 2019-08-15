Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones & More Prepare for the World Premiere Musical Scotland, PA

The cult 2001 film Scotland, PA is getting the musical treatment and the cast and creative team got together on August 14 to celebrate ahead of their October 23 opening night. With an original score by Adam Gwon and direction by Tony nominee Lonny Price, Scotland, PA features a book by Michael Mitnick. Starring current Phantom of the Opera star Jay Armstrong Johnson and recent Head Over Heels standout Taylor Iman Jones, the new musical comedy is a modern retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Recent Wicked star Ryan McCartan and Johnson's former On the Town castmate Alysha Umphress will also take the stage in the world premiere along with Tony nominee Megan Lawrence, Will Meyers, Wonu Ogunfowora, David Rossmer and Kaleb Wells. Check out the photos and be sure to plan your own visit to Pennsylvania.