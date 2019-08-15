Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones & More Prepare for the World Premiere Musical Scotland, PA

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 15, 2019
The cast of Scotland, PA
(Photos: Jeremy Daniels)

The cult 2001 film Scotland, PA is getting the musical treatment and the cast and creative team got together on August 14 to celebrate ahead of their October 23 opening night. With an original score by Adam Gwon and direction by Tony nominee Lonny Price, Scotland, PA features a book by Michael Mitnick. Starring current Phantom of the Opera star Jay Armstrong Johnson and recent Head Over Heels standout Taylor Iman Jones, the new musical comedy is a modern retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Recent Wicked star Ryan McCartan and Johnson's former On the Town castmate Alysha Umphress will also take the stage in the world premiere along with Tony nominee Megan Lawrence, Will Meyers, Wonu Ogunfowora, David Rossmer and Kaleb Wells. Check out the photos and be sure to plan your own visit to Pennsylvania.

Scotland, PA

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Adam Gwon's new musical, based on the 2001 cult film.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tamyra Gray, Cassondra James, Phillip Boykin, Courtnee Carter & More Will Lead the Once on This Island Tour
  2. Danielle Wade, Eric Huffman & More Complete the Cast of the Mean Girls National Tour
  3. Christiane Noll, Jessica Phillips & Dear Evan Hansen Tour Stars Will Reprise Turns on Broadway
  4. Kyle Soller, John Benjamin Hickey, Lois Smith & More to Appear in The Inheritance on Broadway
  5. American Son Film Sets November Debut Date on Netflix

Star Files

Jay Armstrong Johnson
Taylor Iman Jones
Ryan McCartan
Newsletters