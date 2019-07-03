Sponsored
Ryan McCartan & Taylor Iman Jones to Lead Off-Broadway Musical Scotland, PA; Full Cast Set

by Beth Stevens • Jul 3, 2019
Ryan McCartan & Taylor Iman Jones
(Photos courtesy of Polk PR)

The full cast is set for the Roundabout Theatre Company’s world premiere of Scotland, PA. Based on the cult film (and Shakespeare’s Macbeth), the new musical features a book by Michael Mitnick, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Scotland, PA will begin previews on September 14 at the Laura Pels Theatre and open officially on October 23.

The cast includes Jeb Brown (Beautiful) as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera) as Banko, Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day) as Pat, Lacretta (Avenue Q) as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence (Holiday Inn) as McDuff, Ryan McCartan (Wicked) as Mac, Will Meyers (NYMF's Generation Me) as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Stacey, David Rossmer (TV's The Good Fight) as Doug, Alysha Umphress (On the Town) as Jessie and Kaleb Wells (The Who's Tommy at the Kennedy Center) as Hector.

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This dark new musical comedy springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203—and dropping), where a burger-joint manager (McCartan) and his wife (Jones) cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they’ll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

Scotland, PA will play a limited engagement through December 8.

Scotland, PA

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Adam Gwon's new musical, based on the 2001 cult film.
