Order Up! YouTube Sensations Colleen Ballinger & Todrick Hall Get Ready to Star in Waitress on Broadway

Social media sensations Colleen Ballinger (a.k.a. Miranda Sings) and Todrick Hall are going to see what baking can do as they join the cast of Waitress on Broadway as Dawn and Ogie, respectively. The duo, who are BFFs IRL, have over 22 million YouTube subscribers between them and will be doing shifts eight times a week for a limited engagement from August 20 through September 15. This marks Ballinger's Broadway debut, but if you follow both her Miranda Sings and personal YouTube channel, it's obvious that she's always been destined for the Great White Way. Hall has previously been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Chicago and recently executive-produced Taylor Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down." Check out the photo of these two talents, and be sure to make your own reservation to visit the diner.