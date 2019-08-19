Odds & Ends: Watch the Season Three Trailer of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season Three Trailer

On top of watching the trailer for The Politician 100 times today, fans of theater folk on the small screen now have the season three trailer for Amazon’s Emmy-winning series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, to enjoy. In season three, Midge is hitting the big time and embarking on her first comedy tour. Complete with a December 6 premiere date, appearances from Tony Shalhoub and Jane Lynch and the Sweet Charity tune “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” this is a season trailer no Broadway fan should miss! Check it out below.





Micaela Diamond & More Tapped for Oscar Winner Ethan Coen’s A Play Is a Poem

Oscar winner Ethan Coen has created a collection of one-act plays entitled A Play Is a Poem. Micaela Diamond, Ro Boddie, Max Casella, Peter Jacobson, Jason Kravits, Nellie McKay, Saul Rubinek, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick, Sam Vartholomeos and C.J. Wilson have been tapped to perform these eccentric portraits of American life. Beginning performances in Los Angeles on September 11 at Center Theatre Group’s Mark Taper Forum, the production is presented in association with Atlantic Theater Company. A Play Is a Poem will play off-Broadway from May 20 through June 21, 2020.



Bryce Pinkham, Christopher Fitzgerald and Solea Pfeiffer to Star in Let ‘Em Eat Cake at Carnegie Hall

The 1933 Gershwin musical Let ‘Em Eat Cake is set to play at Carnegie Hall on November 21 as part of MasterVoices upcoming 2019-2020 season. Led by Tony nominees Bryce Pinkham, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Kevin Chamberlin, the one-night concert will also feature Tony winner Chuck Cooper along with Fred Applegate, and Solea Pfeiffer, who is set to star in the world premiere musical Almost Famous. This is the first time the Gershwin musical will be performed in New York City since 1987. Ted Sperling will conduct and Andrew Palermo will choreograph. Click here for tickets and more information.



Tony Nominee Jessica Hecht & More to Lead Season Three of The Sinner

Tony nominee Jessica Hecht (A View From the Bridge), who was most recently seen on Broadway in 2017's The Price, will lead the third season of USA Network's anthology crime thriller series The Sinner. She will be joined by Parisa Fitz-Henley (Jessica Jones) and Eddie Martinez (Orange Is the New Black) along with previously announced stars Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer (The Boys in the Band) and Chris Messina. Hecht will play Sonya, a successful painter living a secluded life in Dorchester who meets Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) when he investigates the car accident on her property. Premiere date and more information to come.