Primary Stages Announces World Premiere Play On That Day in Amsterdam

Off-Broadway's Primary Stages has scheduled the world premiere staging of On That Day in Amsterdam, a new play written by Clarence Coo (The Birds of Empathy) and directed by Kareem Fahmy (Once). The production will begin previews on October 29 and open on November 19 at the Cherry Lane Theatre. On That Day in Amsterdam replaces the previously announced production of Billy Porter's Untitled Sex Project, which has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.



On That Day in Amsterdam is set on the morning after a one-night stand, when a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city.



Casting and additional creative team will be announced at a later date. The production is slated to play a limited engagement through December 18.