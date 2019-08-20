Complete Casting Announced for World Premiere Musical The Wrong Man

Full casting is here for The Wrong Man, a brand-new musical set to make its world premiere with off-Broadway's MCC Theater this fall. The previously announced production, starring Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée and Ryan Vasquez, will begin previews on September 18 ahead of an October 7 opening night at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.



Newly announced cast members include American Idol finalist Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger (Rent Live), Malik Kitchen (Hamilton), Libby Lloyd (The Prince of Egypt), Amber Pickens (Cirque du Soleil: Paramour), Kyle Robinson (An American in Paris), Debbie Christine Tjong (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future) and Julius Williams (Beauty and the Beast).



Directed by Thomas Kail and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Ross Golan, based on his concept album, The Wrong Man is set in Reno, Nevada, where Duran, a man just scraping by, is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.



The Wrong Man will feature choreography by Travis Wall and music direction by Taylor Peckham, with scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Betsy Adams and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.



The production is scheduled to play a limited run through October 27.