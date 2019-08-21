Kevin Chamberlin & Matthew Wilkas Join Starry Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse

Casting is complete for Pasadena Playhouse's upcoming star-packed staging of Little Shop of Horrors. The previously announced production, directed by Mike Donahue and choreographed by Will B. Bell, will run at the California theater from September 17 through October 20.



Newly announced cast members include three-time Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical, Disaster!) as Mr. Mushnik and Matthew Wilkas (Gayby, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Orin Scrivello D.D.S., with T.V. Carpio, Tickwanya Jones and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the urchins.



They join a previously announced trio of stars that includes George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Seymour, Mj Rodriguez (Pose) as Audrey and Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls) as Audrey II.



Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour (Salazar), his co-worker crush Audrey (Rodriguez), her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant (Riley) that threatens them and the world as we know it.



The production will feature music direction by Darryl Archibald, with puppet design by Sean Cawelti, scenic design by Danae McQueen, lighting design by Josh Epstein and sound design by Veronika Vorel.



Get a sample of Salazar's performance below.



