George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez & Amber Riley to Star in Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse

A talented trio of stars have been selected to lead a new West Coast staging of Little Shop of Horrors. Mike Donahue will direct the production of Pasadena Playhouse, which will feature George Salazar as Seymour, Mj Rodriguez as Audrey and Amber Riley as Audrey II. The California production will run from September 17 through October 20.



Salazar, a current cast member of Broadway's Be More Chill, has also been seen onstage in Godspell, Here Lies Love, The Lightning Thief and Tick, Tick...BOOM!



Rodriguez, an off-Broadway alum of Rent, is a star of the newly Emmy-nominated FX series Pose.



Riley earned acclaim for her turn on Glee and won an Olivier Award for her performance in London's Dreamgirls.



Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour (Salazar), his co-worker crush Audrey (Rodriguez), her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant (Riley) that threatens them and the world as we know it.



The production will feature choreography and puppet design by Sean Cawelti, with scenic design by Danae McQueen, lighting design by Josh Epstein and sound design by Veronika Vorel.



The news of Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop comes on the heels of the announcement of a new off-Broadway revival, set to play the Westside Theatre this fall.



Additional casting for Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop will be announced at a later date.