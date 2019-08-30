Katrina Lenk & Patti LuPone to Star in Gender-Blind Company on Broadway

On the heels of an Olivier-winning debut staging in London, director Marianne Elliott's new gender-blind production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company will transfer to Broadway in 2020, according to The New York Times. Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone will headline the production as Bobbie and Joanne, respectively. The production will open on March 22, Sondheim's 90th birthday, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.



Elliott's take on the Tony-winning 1970 musical follows Bobbie (Bobby in the original) upon her 35th birthday party as her friends begin to wonder why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to start a family. The musical features iconic songs including "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side" and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."



Lenk earned the 2018 Tony Award as Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her stirring turn as Dina in The Band's Visit. Her other Broadway credits include Indecent, Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark and The Miracle Worker.



LuPone won an Olivier Award for her turn as Joanne in this production's world premiere in London. She is a Broadway legend who earned Tony Awards for Evita and Gypsy and an additional Olivier for Les Misérables.



Additional casting for Company will be announced at a later date.