Waitress' Alison Luff, Moulin Rouge! Standout Sahr Ngaujah & More to Appear on #LiveAtFive This Week

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, August 26: Alison Luff of Waitress

Alison Luff is currently making pie every night as Jenna in Waitress. Recently seen starring in Escape to Margaritaville, Luff's Broadway credits also include turns in Les Misérables, Matilda, Ghost, Scandalous and Mamma Mia! She's also a former Elphaba who led the Wicked tour. Be sure to watch the live interview on Monday, August 26, to really learn what baking can do.

Tuesday, August 20: Desi Oakley of Chicago

Desi Oakley can be seen taking the Cook County Jail by storm as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Oakley recently wrapped up a quick return engagement to the Waitress tour as Jenna, and has previously been seen on Broadway in Wicked, Les Misérables and Annie. Oakley will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, August 27, to talk about leading the long-running musical, so be sure to tune in!

Wednesday, August 28: Sahr Ngaujah of Moulin Rouge!

Sahr Ngaujah is wowing audiences as Toulouse-Lautrec in the new Broadway hit Moulin Rouge! and he'll be a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, August 28, to talk all about it. A Tony nominee for his leading turn in Fela!, Ngaujah also took the show on the road in the national tour. Ngaujah's impressive resume also includes screen credits in Luke Cage, The Accidental Wolf, Last Resort and more. Don't forget to watch this interview live on Facebook.com/Broadway.

Thursday, August 22: Gabrielle Carrubba of Dear Evan Hansen

After being a vacation cover and understudy for almost a year, Gabrielle Carrubba has officially become the newest Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen. This mark's Carrubba's Broadway debut and she was previously a part of the 30th anniversary tour of Annie. Carrubba also appeared in the world premiere of Burn All Night at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA. Check out her live interview on Thursday, August 29!

P.S. Did you know that #LiveAtFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.