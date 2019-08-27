Odds & Ends: Sneak a Peek at a Deleted Song from Disney's Live-Action Aladdin , Kristin Chenoweth's New Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott Sing a Cut Song from Aladdin

The shining, shimmering, splendid live-action Aladdin movie musical soared at the box office earlier this summer, but the wishes just keep getting granted! Disney released a cut scene and song called "Desert Moon." Watch Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott perform it below!







Mark Ruffalo, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham and More Set for Dark Waters

A slew of Broadway alums have been tapped for Dark Waters, Todd Haynes' feature film about a tenacious attorney who uncovers a dark secret that connects unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest companies. According to Deadline, Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo will star in the movie alongside Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins. Four-time Tony nominee Victor Garber, Tony nominee Mare Winningham, Bill Camp, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman will also appear in Dark Waters, which is scheduled for limited release on November 22.



Tony Winner Andre De Shields to Receive 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award

We love it when Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields takes a podium! The York Theatre Company will honor him with the 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre at the 28th annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which is scheduled for the evening of November 11 at The Edison Ballroom. Cagney producer Riki Kane Larimer will also receive the York Theatre Company Founders’ Award.

