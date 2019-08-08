Kristin Chenoweth's New Album Will Feature Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire

This is the pop-Broadway-country diva collaboration to rule them all. And no, we're not talking about a new "Lady Marmalade" remix, although that would still be a good idea. Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth has announced a new album paying tribute to all of the legendary women singers that have paved the way, and she's roped in a few powerhouses (who are pretty legendary themselves) to help out. Joining Chenoweth on the album will be fellow Broadway alums Ariana Grande, who appeared on Broadway in 13 the musical, Color Purple star Jennifer Hudson and country icons Dolly Parton (Tony-nominated 9 to 5 composer) and Reba McEntire (Annie Get Your Gun).

Kristin Chenoweth on the cover of her new album For the Girls (Photo: Provided)

Chenoweth's seventh album, titled For the Girls, will cover classic songs by Barbra Streisand, Dinah Washington, Patsy Kline, Doris Day, Judy Garland, Linda Rondstat and Carole King. Check out the full song list below to see who's singing what, and look for the album when it drops on September 27.

For the Girls track listing:

"The Way We Were"

"You Don’t Own Me" with Ariana Grande

"It Doesn't Matter Anymore"

"I Will Always Love You" with Dolly Parton

"What a Diff'rence a Day Makes"

"When I Fall In Love"

"Crazy"

"The Man That Got Away"

"I'm A Woman" with Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire

"Will You Love Me Tomorrow"

"I Wanna Be Around"

"Desperado"

Jessica Vosk, who just ended her turn as Elphaba in Wicked (the show in which Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda) expressed her joy at the news, which Chenoweth clearly shares.