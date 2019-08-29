They Do Even Go Here! Mary Kate Morrissey, Danielle Wade & More Prep for the Mean Girls National Tour

The first national tour of the Tony-nominated and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning musical Mean Girls is getting ready to hit the road this fall. The road production, which stars Danielle Wade, Mary Kate Morrissey, Mariah Rose Faith, Eric Huffman, Jonalyn Saxer and Megan Masako Haley as our favorite North Shore High Schoolers, will launch September 21 at Shea's Pac in Buffalo, NY. Featuring direction by Casey Nicholaw, a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the Mean Girls musical is a big fat Broadway hit that is set to travel to over 25 cities across North America. After the cast performed "Fearless" in their rehearsal studio at New 42nd Street Studios in NYC, they posed for photos. Check out the pics below and be sure to catch this popular musical when it comes to a city near you.

Megan Masako Haley, Mariah Rose Faith, Jonalyn Sax & Danielle Wade

Gaelen Gilliland, Lawrence E. Street, Jonalyn Sax, Danielle Wade, Megan Masako Haley, Mariah Rose Faith, Adante Carter, Eric Huffman, Kabir Bery & Mary Kate Morrissey

Megan Masako Haley, Danielle Wade & Jonalyn Sax rehearse the song "Fearless."