Sope Dirisu & Natey Jones Join West End Transfer of Death of a Salesman, Starring Wendell Pierce & Sharon D. Clarke

Sope Dirisu and Natey Jones will join Wendell Pierce and Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke in two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott and co-director Miranda Cromwell's acclaimed new staging of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. Dirisu and Jones will play Biff and Happy Loman, respectively. On the heels of a celebrated mounting at London's Young Vic, the new production, featuring an all-black cast, will move to the Piccadilly Theatre beginning on October 24 ahead of a November 4 opening night.



Dirisu's past stage credits include the title role in Coriolanus for the RSC, The Brothers Size for the Young Vic and One Night in Miami for the Donmar Warehouse. His screen credits include Netflix's Black Mirror and the upcoming film Gangs of London.



Jones' theatre credits include Small Island for the National Theatre, Doctor Faustus, Don Quixote and The Alchemist for the RSC and Tina: Tina Turner, The Musical in the West End.



Victoria Hamilton-Barritt joins the company to play The Woman/Jenny and Carole Stennett joins to play Miss Forsythe. Reprising their roles performed at the Young Vic alongside Wendell and Sharon are: Ian Bonar as Bernard, Trevor Cooper as Charley, Joseph Mydell as Ben Loman, Matthew Seadon-Young as Howard Wagner and Stanley, Nenda Neurer as Letta and Femi Tomowo as Willy Loman’s father and musician. Emmanuel Ogunjinmi will understudy Biff and Happy with further ensemble members to be announced shortly.



The production features scenic design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Aideen Malone and sound design by Carolyn Downing. Death of a Salesman will play a limited engagement through January 4, 2020.