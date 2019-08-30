Sponsored
Major Revival of Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend to Play London's Menier Chocolate Factory

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 30, 2019
The touring cast of The Boy Friend
(Photo: NYPL Digital Archives - Friedman-Abeles)

Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend will receive its first major London revival when it plays the Menier Chocolate Factory later this year. Directed by Matthew White (She Loves Me), the musical features a book and music and lyrics by Wilson and will begin previews on November 22 ahead of an opening night on December 3.

Set in Madame Dubonnet's finishing school in the south of France, The Boy Friend is an all-singing all-dancing musical that follows perfect young ladies as they burst into song at the least provocation and their forbidden boy friends are forever popping through the French windows to sing and dance with them.

The Boy Friend opened in London in 1953, before a West End run in 1954, and ran for more than 5 years. The show's Broadway transfer in 1954 marked the debut of Julie Andrews. Ken Russell adapted it into a 1971 film with Twiggy, who won two Golden Globes for her performance.

The Boy Friend is slated to play for a limited run through March 7, 2020.

Casting and creative team for the Menier production will be announced soon.

