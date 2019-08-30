Andréa Burns & Carolyn Mignini Join The Rose Tattoo, Starring Marisa Tomei

Andréa Burns and Carolyn Mignini will join the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' Tony-winning 1951 play The Rose Tattoo. Burns will replace previously announced Antoinette Lavecchia as Peppina, and Carolyn Mignini will replace Kecia Lewis as Assunta. Trip Cullman directs the production, set to begin previews on September 19 and open on October 15 at the American Airlines Theatre. Oscar winner Marisa Tomei will headline the production as Serafina Delle Rose.



Burns recently portrayed the legendary Judy Holliday in Willy Holtzman’s Smart Blonde. Her Broadway credits include In The Heights, On Your Feet!, The Nance, The Ritz, The Full Monty and Beauty and The Beast. Her off-Broadway credits include Working, Songs For A New World and Saturday Night. As previously announced, Burns will play the new role of Fausta in Stephen Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.



Mignini can be seen in the upcoming feature What Is Life Worth, starring Michael Keaton, HBO’s The Deuce and Showtime's Escape At Dannemora. Her stage credits include Fiddler On The Roof, The Fantasticks and Tintypes.



The cast of The Rose Tattoo also includes Scottish actor Emun Elliott in his Broadway debut as Alvaro Mangiacavallo, along with Cassie Beck (The Humans) as Miss Yorke, Greg Hildreth (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow) as The Salesman, Paige Gilbert (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) as Bessie, Alexander Bello (All My Sons) as Salvatore, Tina Benko (Nantucket Sleigh Ride) as Estelle Hoehengarten, Susan Cella (The Graduate) as Giuseppina, Isabella Iannelli (Cocktail Hour) as Vivi, Ellyn Marie Marsh (Pretty Woman) as Violetta, Portia (Ruined) as Flora, Ella Rubin (The Rewrite) as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman) as Mariella, Constance Shulman (Bobbie Clearly) as The Strega, Burke Swanson (Hamlet) as Jack and newcomer Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno.



The Rose Tattoo centers on Serafina (Tomei), a widow who rekindles her desire for love in the arms of a fiery suitor (Elliott).



The production will feature scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon and sound design/original music by Fitz Patton.



The Rose Tattoo is scheduled to play a limited Broadway engagement through December 8.