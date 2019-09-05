Beautiful Welcomes Sarah Bockel & Cory Jeacoma as Carole King & Gerry Goffin

Sarah Bockel, former Broadway and tour star of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, reprises her celebrated turn in the title role on the Great White Way beginning on September 5. Also joining the production is Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys), who makes his Broadway debut as Gerry Goffin. They replace Vanessa Carlton and Evan Todd, who played their final performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on September 1 and August 28, respectively.



Bockel and Jeacoma join a principal Broadway cast that includes Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Jacob Heimer as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.



With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and musical supervision by Jason Howland, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.



As previously announced, Beautiful will conclude its Broadway run on October 27.