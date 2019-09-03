Ryan Murphy Announces Netflix Plans for A Chorus Line Miniseries, Patti LuPone in Hollywood and More

Hollywood mega-producer Ryan Murphy promised Broadway.com that he would keep bringing “Broadway shows and Broadway talent to the world” with his $300 million Netflix deal back in June and now more details of his upcoming projects have been revealed.

In a just-published Time feature, Murphy announced plans to turn the iconic 1975 Broadway musical A Chorus Line, which was previously adapted into a 1985 film, into a ten-part miniseries. Also, he has cast stage faves Patti LuPone (recently on his FX series Pose) and Holland Taylor as the leads in his upcoming series Hollywood. Premiering in May 2020, he said the show will “look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed.” Also in early development is another collaboration with Tony Award winner Jessica Lange as Marlene Dietrich during her Vegas years in the early ‘60s (Dietrich brought her nightclub act to Broadway in 1967 and 1968).

Of course, Murphy also just wrapped on an adaptation of his Tony-winning revival of Mart Crowley’s The Boys in the Band, reuniting the 2018 Broadway cast, and is starting production on a film of The Prom starring Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Nicole Kidman as Angie and Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver. Both projects are set for release in 2020.