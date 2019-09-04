Sponsored
Little Shop of Horrors Adds Eight Weeks to Off-Broadway Run

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 4, 2019
"Little Shop" composer Alan Menken with stars Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Christian Borle
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Don't it go to show, ya never know! The highly anticipated off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, originally scheduled to run through November 24, has now been extended through January 19, 2020. The starry new production is slated to begin previews on September 17 and officially open on October 17 at the Westside Theatre.

Tony winner Michael Mayer is at the helm of the fresh staging, set to star two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Seymour, two-time Tony nominee Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tom Alan Robbins as Mr. Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal and Joy Woods as Chiffon.

Tony nominee Gideon Glick will play the role of Seymour from November 5-17, while Groff is on a scheduled leave from the production.

Little Shop will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, with music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Will Van Dyke.

Little Shop of Horrors

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle star in the off-Broadway revival of this cult favorite musical.
