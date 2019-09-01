Odds & Ends: Alan H. Green Set for World Premiere American Underground at Barrington Stage & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Alan H. Green & More Set for World Premiere American Underground at Barrington Stage

Casting is complete for American Underground, a new play slated to make its world premiere as part of Barrington Stage's 25th anniversary season. The previously announced play, written by Brent Askari and directed by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, will run from October 2-20 at the Pittsfield, MA theater. The cast will include Alan H. Green (Broadway Bounty Hunter), Natascia A. Díaz (Man of La Mancha), Kathleen McNenny (The Father), Justin Withers (As You Like It) and Rasha Zamamiri (Madam Secretary). American Underground is set in the not-so-distant future, as an interracial couple enjoys a visit from their college-aged son when a young Muslim woman arrives at their back door. She's looking for safe passage via a new Underground Railroad as Muslims are being detained and imprisoned. Suddenly, a government official knocks on their door, wreaking havoc on the family. They must decide how much to risk to save an innocent woman.



Dear Evan Hansen Cast to Take Part in Mental Health Awareness Panel at Comic Con

Andrew Barth Feldman and his fellow Dear Evan Hansen stars are making their way to Comic Con. The company of the Tony-winning hit has signed on to participate in a panel on mental health awareness at the annual event at New York City's Javits Center, set for October 4 from 12:30-1:30pm, according to Deadline. Dear Evan Hansen is one of the first musicals to address the world of social media, balancing the musical's themes with its humor. For more info on this year's Comic Con, click here.



Watch Renée Elise Goldsberry in a Trailer for Waves

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony-winning original cast member of Hamilton, is headed to the big screen in the new film Waves. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, the movie follows the epic journey of a suburban African-American family as they navigate love and forgiveness following a major loss. A trailer has just been released from the film, featuring Goldsberry alongside Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges (Broadway's The Waverly Gallery). Give a look below and check out the film when it's released on November 1.



