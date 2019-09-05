David Josefsberg to Replace Rob McClure in Broadway's Beetlejuice

David Josefsberg will step into the role of Adam Maitland in Broadway’s Beetlejuice beginning on September 24. Rob McClure, who originated the role of the recently deceased everyman in the musical, will play his final performance on September 22. McClure is leaving the production to headline the world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire in Seattle.



Josefsberg’s Broadway credits include The Prom, Waitress, Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas, Motown, The Wedding Singer, Les Miserables and Grease. He received a Drama League nomination for his performance in off-Broadway’s Altar Boyz and counts playing Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli in The Mork and Mindy Story among his favorite screen roles.



He is joining original cast members Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Adam Dannheisser as Charles and Broadway.com vlogger Leslie Kritzer as Delia in the musical comedy at the Winter Garden Theatre.