Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

David Josefsberg to Replace Rob McClure in Broadway's Beetlejuice

News
by Beth Stevens • Sep 5, 2019
David Josefsberg
(Photo by Emilio Madrid-Kuserfor Broadway.com)

David Josefsberg will step into the role of Adam Maitland in Broadway’s Beetlejuice beginning on September 24. Rob McClure, who originated the role of the recently deceased everyman in the musical, will play his final performance on September 22. McClure is leaving the production to headline the world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire in Seattle.

Josefsberg’s Broadway credits include The Prom, Waitress, Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas, Motown, The Wedding Singer, Les Miserables and Grease. He received a Drama League nomination for his performance in off-Broadway’s Altar Boyz and counts playing Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli in The Mork and Mindy Story among his favorite screen roles.

He is joining original cast members Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Adam Dannheisser as Charles and Broadway.com vlogger Leslie Kritzer as Delia in the musical comedy at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Beetlejuice

The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this hilarious new musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ryan Murphy Announces Netflix Plans for A Chorus Line Miniseries, Patti LuPone in Hollywood and More
  2. Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle & More Get Ready for Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway
  3. Little Shop of Horrors Adds Eight Weeks to Off-Broadway Run
  4. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Flock to the Great White Way Over Labor Day Weekend
  5. Broadway Fave John Bolton & More Join Carolee Carmello in the National Tour of Hello, Dolly!
Newsletters