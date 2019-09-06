Sponsored
James Hillier, Lucy Cohu, Eileen Atkins, Jonathan Pryce, Amanda Drew, Lisa O'Hare & Jonathan Kent
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

See Eileen Atkins, Jonathan Pryce & More Prep for Broadway's The Height of the Storm

by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 6, 2019

After an acclaimed debut in London's West End, Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm is set to begin Broadway performances on September 10 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce are set to star as Madeleine and André, who have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of a 50-year-long marriage. When their life together suddenly begins to unravel, their loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Atkins, Pryce, director Jonathan Kent and the rest of the cast gathered at Manhattan Theatre Club's rehearsal studios on September 4 to meet the press ahead of the play's Broadway bow. Take a look at the photos, and then see the show for yourself!

See Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre beginning on September 10.

Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins star in Florian Zeller's acclaimed work.
