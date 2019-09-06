Len Cariou & Craig Bierko to Star in New Off-Broadway Comedy Harry Townsend's Last Stand

A pair of stage favorites are teaming up for a new off-Broadway play. Tony winner Len Cariou and Tony nominee Craig Bierko have signed on to star in Harry Townsend's Last Stand, an original comedy written by George Eastman (Bitter Exchange), set to play New York City Center—Stage II this fall. Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss and What I Wore) will direct the production, scheduled to begin previews on November 18 and open on December 4.



Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers on 85-year-old Harry Townsend (Cariou), a widower living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Besides his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan (Bierko), who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds.



Cariou is a Broadway legend most known as the Tony-winning original title star of Sweeney Todd. His vast résumé also includes Tony-nominated performances in Applause and A Little Night Music and an Emmy-nominated turn in Into the Storm.



Bierko is a stage-and-screen alum who earned a Tony nomination for his title turn in the 2000 revival of The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include Thou Shalt Not, Guys and Dolls and Matilda.



Harry Townsend's Last Stand is scheduled to play a limited engagement through February 9, 2020.