Aladdin Star Michael James Scott on His Three Wishes and Getting Ready to Say Goodbye to the Genie

Michael James Scott is currently granting wishes left and right as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, a show that he's been involved with since the very beginning. "I was the original standby for my dear brother James Monroe Iglehart," Scott said to Paul Wontorek in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "And then I left to go do Something Rotten!, then Disney called me to go and open the Australia production. Then I went to London for a little bit and opened the tour in Los Angeles. It's been probably five years total of being with the show. It's been unbelievable so incredibly exciting. Disney has been so good to me and I'm so humbled and honored that I got to do it."

Michael James Scott in Aladdin (Photo: Deen Van Meer)

After portraying the magical show-stopping character for close to five years, Scott is getting ready to say goodbye to the Genie. "My final show is September 22," Scott said. "It really is a mix of emotions. It feels like I did such a long, crazy, gorgeous, amazing, hard marathon. I'm so proud that I accomplished it and really pushed myself to the very max. It's been a fun thing as an actor to see how far you go. It has been an incredible challenge and such a rewarding experience to be able to see that I could rise to the occasion."

Scott's impressive resume includes several Broadway shows, but his positive and joyful personality is his claim to fame. "I am beyond blessed and grateful that I actually have made a career out of my dreams and that people have literally taken a chance on me," he said. "I just want to laugh in life, you know what I mean? I feel very blessed that I get to come to work and people are throwing glitter at you. You can't have a bad day. I've also gotten to do every aspect of it: I've been a swing, an understudy, ensemble, standby, lead, associate choreographer. I am the luckiest!"

As Scott heads into his final weeks of performances, we had to ask what his three wishes would be. "I want an endless amount of fried chicken," he said. "I would kind of love to be invisible, like a fly on the wall. I want to know what happens when actors are given notes or what goes on in a Broadway.com meeting. The other thing would be that partner and I could have the house of our dreams. Something ridiculous like that. It would be like a Liberace museum."

Catch Scott in Aladdin through September 22!

Watch the full #LiveAtFive episode below!