Tracy Letts and the Cast of Linda Vista Prepare to Bring the Play to Broadway

Tony winner Tracy Letts, recently seen on Broadway in Arthur Miller's All My Sons, has a new play coming to the Great White Way. Linda Vista, directed by Dexter Bullard, tells the story of Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorced man in the throes of a mid-life spiral as he moves out of his ex-wife's garage. Starring Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Caroline Neff, Jim True-Frost, Cora Vander Broek and Troy West, Linda Vista begins performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre on October 10. To celebrate the play's journey to Broadway, the cast and creative team got together at Blue Ribbon in New York City on September 6. Check out the photos and be sure to see this hilarious show for yourself.

Director Dexter Bullard with Linda Vista star Ian Barford and playwright Tracy Letts.