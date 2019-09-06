Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tracy Letts and the Cast of Linda Vista Prepare to Bring the Play to Broadway

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 6, 2019
The cast and creative team of Linda Vista
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Tracy Letts, recently seen on Broadway in Arthur Miller's All My Sons, has a new play coming to the Great White Way. Linda Vista, directed by Dexter Bullard, tells the story of Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorced man in the throes of a mid-life spiral as he moves out of his ex-wife's garage. Starring Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, Chantal Thuy, Caroline Neff, Jim True-Frost, Cora Vander Broek and Troy West, Linda Vista begins performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre on October 10. To celebrate the play's journey to Broadway, the cast and creative team got together at Blue Ribbon in New York City on September 6. Check out the photos and be sure to see this hilarious show for yourself.

Director Dexter Bullard with Linda Vista star Ian Barford and playwright Tracy Letts.

Linda Vista

Second Stage presents the New York premiere of Tracy Letts' dark comedy.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Music Man Revival Adds Four More Tony Winners to the Cast
  2. TEDxBroadway Announces Complete Speaker Lineup for 2019 Event
  3. Rob McClure to Lead Mrs. Doubtfire Musical at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre
  4. Prince of Egypt Musical Completes Casting for U.K. Premiere in London's West End
  5. See Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox & More Celebrate Betrayal's Opening Night

Star Files

Ian Barford
Tracy Letts
Newsletters