Pretty Woman: The Musical Will Arrive in London on Valentine's Day 2020

London audiences can officially gear up to see the celebrated Broadway smash Pretty Woman: The Musical. The previously announced London transfer will kick off performances on February 14, 2020 at the Piccadilly Theatre.



Recently seen in an acclaimed staging at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, Pretty Woman: The Musical is based on the hit 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The musical has a book by screenwriter Garry Marshall penned with J.F. Lawton, set to an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Jerry Mitchell directs and choreographs the production, which features orchestrations and musical arrangements by Will Van Dyke.



Pretty Woman: The Musical features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, sound design by John Shivers and lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg.



Casting for the London production will be announced at a later date. Till then, look back at clips of the original Broadway company below.



