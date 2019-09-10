Sponsored
André De Shields, Donna McKechnie, Ann Reinking & Thomas Meehan
André De Shields, Donna McKechnie, Ann Reinking, Thomas Meehan & More Named to Theater Hall of Fame

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 10, 2019

Eight longtime contributors to the New York theater scene have been named 2019 inductees into the Theater Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater. The talented creatives will be honored at an induction ceremony at the Gershwin Theatre on November 18 at 7:00pm.

Inductees include actor André De Shields (Hadestown), actress Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line), actress/choreographer Ann Reinking (Chicago), theater critic Michael Feingold, Goodspeed Musicals founder Michael Price, director/playwright Emily Mann (Gloria: A Life) and lighting designer Natasha Katz (Frozen), with a posthumous induction to book writer Thomas Meehan (Annie).

The Theater Hall of Fame recognizes theater professionals who have given 25 years of distinguished service to the American theater. The honor was created in 1971 by Earl Blackwell, James M. Nederlander, Gerard Oestreicher and L. Arnold Weissberger.

