Only Human, Starring Gary Busey, Sets Full Casting for Off-Broadway Bow

Casting is complete for Only Human, a new pop-rock musical set to make its world premiere at off-Broadway's Theatre at St. Clements this fall. The previously announced production, starring Oscar-nominated actor Gary Busey as the Almighty, will begin previews on October 8 ahead of an October 21 opening night.



Newly announced principal cast members include Only Human's composer-lyricist Mike Squillante as Lou, Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Maggie and Evan Maltby (Puffs) as J.C. The production will also feature Ben Bogen (Frozen), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls) and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).



Directed by NJ Agwuna and featuring a book by Jess Carson, Only Human follows Jesus and Lucifer, who were co-workers before they were enemies. When an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally.



Only Human will feature choreography by Josue Jasmin and musical direction by Adrià Barbosa. The musical is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.