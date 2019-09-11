Sponsored
Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera Welcomes John Riddle & Bradley Dean to the Cast

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 11, 2019
John Riddle & Bradley Dean
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A pair of new principal cast members step into the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera on September 11. John Riddle takes over as Raoul and Bradley Dean assumes the role of Monsieur André; they replace Jay Armstrong Johnson and Laird Mackintosh, respectively, who took their final bows on September 3 and 10.

Riddle originated the role of Hans in Frozen and Young Anton in the Broadway musical The Visit. He appeared on tour with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita.

Dean was recently seen onstage in the New York premiere of Bat Out of Hell. His extensive Broadway résumé includes turns in The Last Ship, Man of La Mancha, A Little Night Music, Doctor Zhivago and Spamalot.

As previously announced, Meghan Picerno will replace in the role of Christine Daaé beginning the week of October 14, succeeding Kaley Ann Voorhees, who will play her final performance on October 12.

Directed by Harold Prince and choreographed by Gillian Lynne, The Phantom of the Opera features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart.

