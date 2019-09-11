Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez & the Cast of Seared Prepare to Bring the Foodie Comedy Off-Broadway

Theresa Rebeck's Seared is making its New York Premiere starring Raúl Esparza as a hot-headed chef who doesn't want to share his famous recipes with the crowds. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Seared will transform the MCC Theatre space into an intimate NYC restaurant where the actors will actually be cooking and eating. The foodie comedy made its premiere as part of the 2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival season and will feature Krysta Rodriguez and W. Tré Davis reprising their roles with David Mason joining the company. In honor of the new work having its first preview on October 3, the cast and creative team got together at Ardesia Wine Bar on September 11. Check out the photos of the company, and make your reservation to visit this theater-turned-restaurant soon!

Seared stars Raúl Esparza, David Mason, Krysta Rodriguez, and W. Tre Davis with director Moritz von Stuelpnagel.