Forbidden Broadway Sets Casting for Off-Broadway Return

Complete casting is here for the eagerly anticipated return of Forbidden Broadway, Gerard Alessandrini's award-winning musical spoof of all things theater. The previously announced all-new edition, titled Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, will play a 10-week limited engagement at off-Broadway's Triad Theatre from September 18 through November 30, with an official opening night set for October 16. Alessandrini will direct the production, with Gerry McIntyre as choreographer.



The full company will include Jenny Lee Stern (Jersey Boys), Aline Mayagoitia (Kinky Boots), Chris Collins-Pisano (Elf), Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story: The Musical) and newcomer Immanuel Houston, with Fred Barton on piano.



Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation will feature up-to-the-moment spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, this season's Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish-language Fiddler on the Roof, Dear Evan Hansen, What the Constitution Means to Me and the new generation of Broadway stars including Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivo, Alex Brightman and exciting turns by Bette Midler, André De Shields, Bernadette Peters and Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who would often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Since then, Forbidden Broadway has garnered seven Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, two Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award.