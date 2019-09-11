Jeff Fenholt, Broadway's Original 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Dies at 68

Jeff Fenholt, the iconic original title star of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, died on September 10, according to Deadline. Fenholt was recently ailing, but the exact cause of death is unknown. He was 68.



Fenholt opened Jesus Christ Superstar's Broadway-premiere staging at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on October 12, 1971. He earned acclaim for his turn as Jesus of Nazareth alongside Ben Vereen as Judas Iscariot and Yvonne Elliman as Mary Magdalene. Fenholt remained with the production until closing on July 1, 1973, later reprising his turn on the musical's first national tour. Jesus Christ Superstar marked Fenholt's Broadway debut and only main-stem credit.



Later in life, Fenholt turned to Christian evangelism, making regular appearances on the Christian network TBN. He also briefly performed with the band Black Sabbath.