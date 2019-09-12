Queen Musical We Will Rock You Sets Casting for New York Premiere at Madison Square Garden

Complete casting is here for the upcoming New York premiere staging of We Will Rock You, the Olivier-winning rock musical featuring the hit songs of Queen. Stuart Morley will serve as musical director on the previously announced production, set to run from November 14-17 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden as part of a North American tour.



The cast will include Trevor Coll as Galileo, Keri Kelly as Scaramouche, Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Brian Christensen as Brit, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi and Kevin Doe as Buddy.



With a book by Ben Elton, We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen.



We Will Rock You opened in London's West End in 2002, and in 2011 took home the Oliviers' Audience Award for Most Popular Show.



