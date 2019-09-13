Waitress Star Mark Evans on His The Greatest Showman Dreams & Becoming a Leading Man

Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Mark Evans is Broadway's favorite OB-GYN as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, which marks his first musical on the Great White Way. Currently starring alongside Alison Luff, Evans is extending his office hours to play opposite upcoming star Jordin Sparks. Evans stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive to chat about donning the latex gloves, having to 'reintroduce himself' on Broadway and FaceTiming across the theater. "A great thing about taking over a role in a show that's been in existence for a while is that it's structured in a very specific way but then you're finding your own authenticity within," he said to Paul Wontorek. "I personally feel so blessed to have gone in at the same time as Alison Luff, who is starring as Jenna until Sunday. She is one of the best actors I've ever worked with. I'm also going to be playing opposite Jordin [Sparks] as well, which is really exciting."

Joining a long list of actors who have brought the lovable doctor to life means that Evans had to figure out how to make Dr. Pomatter his own. "I try to make him as authentic as possible," he said. "He's neurotic, but it's so important to me that the neurosis is grounded in reality. As long as it is grounded in storytelling I feel like I have permission to have fun. Going into the show with Alison [Luff] was amazing. We had this real curiosity of who these people are and we got into studio just the two of us to talk about how Jenna and James Pomatter grew up. We shared all of that so we had a lot more information to draw from. If I don't get a chance to go see her before the show, we FaceTime from one dressing room to the other. We just have this wonderful connection."

Luff and Evans have such a great connection that they're already dreaming of what project they can co-star in next. "I would love to do The Greatest Showman with her," Evans said. " She was a part of the reading, actually. I want to be P.T. Barnum, just putting it out there. It's also funny because she was Caissie Levy's understudy in Ghost on Broadway, and I did it London. We say we would have liked to do that together, but I don't imagine that show coming back."

Although Waitress may mark his first Broadway musical, Evans' stage resume spans across many years and countries. "I've worked quite a lot in the U.K., but I was 30 when I moved here and it was like starting all over again," he said. "I actually have an interesting story where a casting director told my agent that I needed to walk in like a leading man but I hadn't played a leading role at this point. You can't really know what a leading man walks like until you actually are one. It's a confidence thing, and what I needed was someone to just give me an opportunity. It's nice now to call this place home."

Catch Evans in Waitress through October 27!

