Conor McPherson & Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country Sets Initial Casting for Broadway Run

Initial casting is here for the upcoming Broadway transfer of the acclaimed Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country. The previously announced production, which played a sold-out run at the Public Theater last fall, will set up shop at the Belasco Theatre beginning on February 7, 2020. Opening night is set for March 5.



Reprising their performances from the Public Theater run will be Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, David Pittu, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams and Mare Winningham. Joining the production in the role of Nick Laine will be Jay O. Sanders; the role was played off-Broadway by Stephen Bogardus. Complete casting will be announced soon.



The production will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by McPherson and Simon Hale; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.



Check out footage from the Public Theater staging in the videos below.







