Full Casting Set for Primary Stages' World Premiere On That Day in Amsterdam

Casting is complete for the upcoming world premiere staging of On That Day in Amsterdam, a new play written by Clarence Coo (The Birds of Empathy) and directed by Kareem Fahmy (Once). The previously announced production will begin previews on October 29 and open on November 19 at the Cherry Lane Theatre.



The cast will include Abubakr Ali (Twelfth Night) as Sammy, Jeffrey Omura (Fruiting Bodies) as Kevin, Frankie J. Alvarez (Looking) as Vincent, Evander Duck (Orange Is the New Black) as Rembrandt and Rocky Vega (My Lingerie Play) as Anne.



On That Day in Amsterdam is set on the morning after a one-night stand, when a refugee from the Middle East (Ali) wakes up next to an American backpacker (Omura) who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city.



The production will feature set design by Brian Prather, lighting design by Matt Frey, sound design by Mark Van Hare, costume design by Dina El-Aziz and projection design by Shawn Duan.



On That Day in Amsterdam is slated to play a limited engagement through December 18.