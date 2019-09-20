The Lightning Thief Begins Its Journey on Broadway

On the heels of celebrated off-Broadway and touring engagements, The Lightning Thief, the rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel, moves to Broadway's Longacre Theatre on September 20. The musical will officially open on October 16 and continue for a limited run through January 5, 2020.



Featuring a score by Rob Rokicki, a book by Joe Tracz and direction by Stephen Brackett, The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt.



The Broadway cast is led by Chris McCarrell, who repeats his acclaimed off-Broadway and touring turn as Percy Jackson, with Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, Jorrel Javier as Grover/Mr. D., Ryan Knowles as Chiron, James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke, Jalynn Steele as Sally and Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarisse. Rounding out the company are T. Shyvonne Stewart, Izzy Figueroa and Sam Leicht.



The production features choreography by Patrick McCollum and musical direction by Wiley DeWeese, with scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery and orchestrations by Rokicki and DeWeese.