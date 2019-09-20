Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Lightning Thief Begins Its Journey on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 20, 2019
Chris McCarrell in the 2017 off-Broadway staging of "The Lightning Thief"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

On the heels of celebrated off-Broadway and touring engagements, The Lightning Thief, the rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel, moves to Broadway's Longacre Theatre on September 20. The musical will officially open on October 16 and continue for a limited run through January 5, 2020.

Featuring a score by Rob Rokicki, a book by Joe Tracz and direction by Stephen Brackett, The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt.

The Broadway cast is led by Chris McCarrell, who repeats his acclaimed off-Broadway and touring turn as Percy Jackson, with Kristin Stokes as Annabeth, Jorrel Javier as Grover/Mr. D., Ryan Knowles as Chiron, James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke, Jalynn Steele as Sally and Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarisse. Rounding out the company are T. Shyvonne Stewart, Izzy Figueroa and Sam Leicht.

The production features choreography by Patrick McCollum and musical direction by Wiley DeWeese, with scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery and orchestrations by Rokicki and DeWeese.

The Lightning Thief

The rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Blockbuster Moulin Rouge! Will Launch a U.S. Tour in November 2020
  2. Lady Gaga 'Offered a Role' in Little Shop of Horrors Film Remake
  3. Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Music Man Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster
  4. Tony Awards Set 2020 Date at Radio City Music Hall
  5. Frozen, Aladdin & The Lion King Celebrate 20 Years of Good Morning America with a Lively Performance

Star Files

Jorrel Javier
Chris McCarrell
Kristin Stokes
Newsletters