Xanadu Tour with RuPaul's Drag Race Royals Ginger Minj & Jinkx Monsoon Is Postponed

Audiences will have to wait to see these e-evil women onstage. The new tour of the Tony-nominated musical Xanadu, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race's Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon as Melpomene and Calliope, has been postponed to 2020. The previously announced production was expected to visit 13 cities across the U.S.



Joshua Allan Eads aka Ginger Minj was runner-up on season seven of RuPaul's Drag Race and went on to compete in season two of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Jerick Hoffer aka Jinkx Monsoon won the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race; his previous theater roles include Moritz in Spring Awakening (Balagan Theatre), Angel in Rent (5th Avenue Theatre) and Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Balagan Theatre and Seattle Theatre Group).



Based on the 1980 cult film starring Olivia Newton-John, Xanadu follows the beautiful Greek muse Kira as she journeys from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, circa 1980, on a quest to inspire scrappy artist-on-the-rise Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time: the first roller disco. But when Kira stumbles into forbidden love with mere mortal Sonny, her salty sisters (Minj and Monsoon) take matters into their own hands.



Xanadu bowed on Broadway in 2007, garnering Tony nominations for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Douglas Carter Beane), Best Actress in a Musical (current Beetlejuice standout Kerry Butler as Kira) and Best Choreography (Dan Knechtges). The roles of Melpomene and Calliope were originated on Broadway by Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) and Jackie Hoffman (Fiddler on the Roof).