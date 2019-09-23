Major Attaway Returns to Broadway's Aladdin as the Genie

Following a recent celebrated touring turn, Major Attaway steps back into the role of the Genie in Broadway's Aladdin beginning on September 23. He replaces former Broadway.com vlogger Michael James Scott, who played his final performance at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 22.



Attaway is an Aladdin veteran, having served as the original Genie standby and now playing his second full-time stint in the role on Broadway.



Attaway joins a current cast that includes Clinton Greenspan as Aladdin, Arielle Jacobs as Princess Jasmine, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, J.C. Montgomery as the Sultan, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago and Mike Longo as Kassim.



Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.