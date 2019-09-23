Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Major Attaway Returns to Broadway's Aladdin as the Genie

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 23, 2019
Major Attaway in "Aladdin"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Following a recent celebrated touring turn, Major Attaway steps back into the role of the Genie in Broadway's Aladdin beginning on September 23. He replaces former Broadway.com vlogger Michael James Scott, who played his final performance at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 22.

Attaway is an Aladdin veteran, having served as the original Genie standby and now playing his second full-time stint in the role on Broadway.

Attaway joins a current cast that includes Clinton Greenspan as Aladdin, Arielle Jacobs as Princess Jasmine, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, J.C. Montgomery as the Sultan, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago and Mike Longo as Kassim.

Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.

Aladdin

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Suddenly Mj! Pose's Mj Rodriguez on Her Mold-Breaking Star Turn in Little Shop of Horrors
  2. Broadway Blockbuster Moulin Rouge! Will Launch a U.S. Tour in November 2020
  3. Lady Gaga 'Offered a Role' in Little Shop of Horrors Film Remake
  4. Billy Porter Belts Out 'I Will Survive' on The Late Late Show with James Corden
  5. Frozen, Aladdin & The Lion King Celebrate 20 Years of Good Morning America with a Lively Performance

Star Files

Major Attaway
Newsletters