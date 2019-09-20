Sponsored
Sarna Lapine to Direct Dracula at Classic Stage; Adaptor Kate Hamill to Play Renfield

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 20, 2019
Sarna Lapine
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company has announced Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George) as director of its upcoming revival of Dracula. Kate Hamill (Sense and Sensibility), who will adapt Bram Stoker's dark tale, has also signed on to appear in the cast as Renfield.

Kate Hamill
(Photo: SubUrban Photography)

CSC has also announced that Tristan Bernays (Old Fools) will now adapt the company's production of Frankenstein, replacing the previously announced Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, who has stepped down due to scheduling conflicts. The plays will be performed in repertory, with Dracula beginning on January 14 and Frankenstein starting up on January 30.

Bernays' Frankenstein will be athletically performed by only two actors; the bold retelling of Mary Shelley's beloved novel will explore the creation myth while dissecting some of the most frightening aspects of the human psyche.

Both productions will officially open on February 17 and play in repertory through March 8. CSC has scheduled six-show weekends, allowing audiences to see both plays in one day.

Additional casting will be announced soon.

