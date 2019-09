Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker joins fresh talent Will Hochman in Adam Rapp's New York premiere of The Sound Inside, which centers on accomplished professor Bella Baird and her mysterious student. On September 20, Parker, Hochman, Rapp and director David Cromer met the press at Studio 54, where the production is officially scheduled to open on October 17. Take a look at the photos, and then experience this intriguing play through January 12, 2020!

