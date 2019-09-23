The Doctor, Starring Juliet Stevenson, Will Move to the West End

Ahead of concluding a sold-out run at the Almeida Theatre, Olivier winner Robert Icke's acclaimed staging of his play The Doctor has been scheduled to receive a West End transfer in the spring of 2020. Olivier winner Juliet Stevenson will reprise her starring turn as Professor Ruth Wolff for the West End run, slated to play the Duke of York's Theatre beginning on April 20, 2020 ahead of an opening night set for April 29.



Adapted from Arthur Schnitzler's 1912 play Professor Bernhardi, The Doctor is set on an ordinary day at a private hospital, where a young woman is fighting for her life. Soon, a priest arrives to save her soul and her doctor refuses him entry; society takes sides.



The Doctor features scenic design by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design and original music by Tom Gibbons. Further casting will be announced at a later date.



The Doctor will play a limited West End engagement through July 11, 2020. The Almeida production will conclude on September 29, 2019.