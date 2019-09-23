Lyric Hammersmith Cast of Ghost Stories Will Reprise Performances at Ambassadors Theatre

The talented foursome who led the worldwide cult phenomenon Ghost Stories at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre have signed on to haunt West End audiences for its upcoming fall engagement at The Ambassadors Theatre. The previously announced London production will run from October 3, 2019 through January 4, 2020.



The company includes Simon Lipkin as Professor Goodman, Garry Cooper as Tony Matthews, Preston Nyman as Simon Rifkind and Richard Sutton as Mike Priddle.



Written by Andy Nyman (Derren Brown: Secret) and Jeremy Dyson, who co-directed the production with Sean Holmes, Ghost Stories takes audiences into a nightmarish world full of thrilling twists and turns, where one's deepest fears and most disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage.



Ghost Stories features scenic design by Jon Bausor, lighting design by James Farncombe, sound by Nick Manning and special effects by Scott Penrose.