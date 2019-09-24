David Josefsberg Takes Over as Adam Maitland in Beetlejuice on Broadway

Stage veteran David Josefsberg steps into the role of Adam Maitland in Broadway’s Beetlejuice beginning on September 24. Rob McClure, who originated the role of the recently deceased everyman, played his final performance on September 22 to begin rehearsals for the Seattle-bound world premiere musical Mrs. Doubtfire.



Josefsberg's Broadway credits include The Prom, Waitress, An Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas, Motown The Musical, The Wedding Singer, Les Misérables and Grease. He received a Drama League nomination for his performance in off-Broadway's Altar Boyz.



Josefsberg joins a principal cast that includes Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Adam Dannheisser as Charles and former Broadway.com vlogger Leslie Kritzer as Delia in the musical comedy at the Winter Garden Theatre.