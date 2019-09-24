Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

David Josefsberg Takes Over as Adam Maitland in Beetlejuice on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 24, 2019
David Josefsberg
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Stage veteran David Josefsberg steps into the role of Adam Maitland in Broadway’s Beetlejuice beginning on September 24. Rob McClure, who originated the role of the recently deceased everyman, played his final performance on September 22 to begin rehearsals for the Seattle-bound world premiere musical Mrs. Doubtfire.

Josefsberg's Broadway credits include The Prom, Waitress, An Act of God, Honeymoon in Vegas, Motown The Musical, The Wedding Singer, Les Misérables and Grease. He received a Drama League nomination for his performance in off-Broadway's Altar Boyz.

Josefsberg joins a principal cast that includes Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Adam Dannheisser as Charles and former Broadway.com vlogger Leslie Kritzer as Delia in the musical comedy at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Beetlejuice

The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this hilarious new musical comedy based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lady Gaga 'Offered a Role' in Little Shop of Horrors Film Remake
  2. Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Music Man Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster
  3. Xanadu Tour with RuPaul's Drag Race Royals Ginger Minj & Jinkx Monsoon Is Postponed
  4. Jason Robert Brown's 13 Being Made into a Movie Musical for Netflix
  5. Suddenly Mj! Pose's Mj Rodriguez on Her Mold-Breaking Star Turn in Little Shop of Horrors

Star Files

David Josefsberg
Newsletters