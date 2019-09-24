The Height of the Storm Extends Broadway Run on Opening Night

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a weeklong extension to the Broadway premiere of Florian Zeller's drama The Height of the Storm, which is slated to open tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Originally announced to run through November 17, the production will now conclude its limited engagement on November 24.



Directed by Jonathan Kent and translated by Christopher Hampton, The Height of the Storm centers on the lives of André (played by Jonathan Pryce) and Madeleine (Eileen Atkins), who have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of a 50-year-long marriage. When suddenly their life together begins to unravel, a loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.



Joining Atkins and Pryce in the cast are Amanda Drew, James Hillier, Lucy Cohu and Lisa O'Hare.



The production features scenic and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Paul Groothuis and original compositions by Gary Yershon.