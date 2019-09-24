Kara Lindsay on Broadway's Baby Boom, Bacon Cravings & Newsies Playdates

Broadway favorite Kara Lindsay has played many beloved roles on the Great White Way: Glinda in Wicked, Katherine in Newsies and, most recently, Cynthia Weil in Beautiful. Now, the former vlogger is gearing up to take on her greatest role yet: mom. Lindsay is eight weeks away from her due date, but she is still keeping busy. She is scheduled to perform her solo concert #PregnantAF at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 30. "It's about pregnancy and how amazing women are. Generally, when you're pregnant in this business, you're always kind of trying to hide. I was like, 'You know what? I want to celebrate it,'" Lindsay told Beth Stevens in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "It's amazing—the mom community in this business and just in general. Most of my maternity clothes are from friends and friends of friends. I'm like, 'I have no idea what DNA is on me, but I'm so glad that I'm wearing it because it fits me.'"

As previously reported, the actress discovered she was pregnant around the same time as her Beautiful understudy Stephanie Martignetti, who will join her onstage at 54 Below. Lindsay found out the morning before her first rehearsal. "I spent my whole first trimester doing Beautiful," she said. "The idea of squeezing into one of those [pencil skirts] makes me want to vomit. I can't believe that fit! It's amazing how quickly your body will change." As a performer, Lindsay had some anxiety upon finding out she was pregnant. "The thing I was most afraid of was not having people my age or people that are in my community that are going through the same thing at the same time," she said. "But in fact, there is a baby boom on Broadway. That fear was squashed because I have this community I get to share this with. I think it takes courage to be authentically you. Laura Benanti, for instance—she was so candid about her whole pregnancy, her life, everything. She is who she is whether you like it or not, and I think that takes courage."

Lindsay was overwhelmed by the support the Beautiful company extended to her during her time with the musical. "[The company was] so excited. We did a gender reveal with them with donuts," Lindsay said. "I had stick donuts. Do you know what I mean? Inappropriate. I can't wait to tell him that when he's older." Other learnings Lindsay has gathered during these last few months? "Aversions come with cravings. I wanted bacon for a month," she explained. "I had an aversion to everything but that. My arteries are not pleased, I'm sure. But I was very pleased."

Of course, we had to ask whether her son will marry her Newsies co-star Jeremy Jordan's daughter Clara. "If that's their preference. It doesn't matter," she said. "But they will be friends!"

See Lindsay's Feinstein's/54 Below show #PregnantAF on September 30!

