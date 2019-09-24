Casting Complete for U.K. Premiere of High Fidelity at Turbine Theatre

Full casting has been announced for Turbine Theatre's upcoming U.K.-debut staging of High Fidelity, the 2006 musical based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel. The previously announced production, directed and choreographed by Jackson Greaves, will begin previews on October 21 and open on November 1 for a limited engagement through December 7.

Shanay Holmes

Heading the cast will be Oliver Ormson (Cats) as Rob and Shanay Holmes (The Bridges of Madison County) as Laura, with Carl Au (Jersey Boys) as Dick, Robbie Durham (Million Dollar Quartet) as Barry, Rosie Fletcher (Hadestown) as Anna, Joshua Dever (The Twelve Tenors) as Neil Young/Bruce Springsteen, Eleanor Kane (Fun Home) as Marie, Bobbie Little (Guys and Dolls) as Liz and Robert Tripolino (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Ian. The ensemble will include Jessica Lee (Les Misérables) and Lauran Rae (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).



Featuring a book by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Amanda Green, High Fidelity follows the adventures of Rob (Ormson), a record store owner who knows almost everything about pop music but almost nothing about how to hang onto a girl. Rob's love life, already a broken record of heartache, falls off the charts completely when he gets dumped by Laura (Holmes). But that just sets him up for one of the top-five romantic comebacks ever.



Completing the creative team is book adaptor Vikki Stone, scenic designer David Shields, sound designer Dan Samson and lighting designer Andrew Exeter.