Goodspeed Announces Folk-Rock Anne of Green Gables; South Pacific & Candide Also on Tap

East Haddam, CT's Goodspeed Musicals has announced a trio of productions slated to appear as part of the company's 2020 season. Fresh stagings of South Pacific and Candide will be complemented by a new-age take on Anne of Green Gables.



Launching the season will be a mounting of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical South Pacific. Rob Ruggiero will direct the musical, scheduled to run from April 17 through June 28.



Next up will be an original musical adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables. Featuring a book by Matte O'Brien and a folk-rock score by Matt Vinson (music) and O'Brien (lyrics), the tuner will play Goodspeed from July 10 through September 10. This Anne of Green Gables was first produced by the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival in July 2018.



Closing out Goodspeed's season will be a new staging of the iconic operetta Candide. Tony winner Darko Tresnjak will direct the classic work, which features a book adapted from Voltaire by Hugh Wheeler, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Richard Wilbur and additional lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and John LaTouche. Candide will run from September 18 through November 22.



Casting and additional creative team members for Goodspeed's 2020 season will be announced at a later date.