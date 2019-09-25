Cynthia Erivo & More to Sing Out at 2019 Edition of Darren Criss' Elsie Fest

More stars have been announced to appear in the 2019 edition of the outdoor musical celebration Elsie Fest. The previously announced event, created by Emmy winner Darren Criss, will take place on October 5 at Central Park SummerStage in New York City.



Newly announced performers include Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and Rob Rokicki (songwriter of Broadway's The Lightning Thief).



They join a previously announced group of performers that includes Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Grammy nominee Michael Feinstein and cast members from the upcoming Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill, along with stars of the YouTube sensation A Very Potter Musical and the hit series R&H Goes Pop. Staff from the famed West Village piano bar Marie's Crisis will lead attendees in a sing-along.



Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates the stars and songs from stage and screen, giving festival-goers a unique experience to hear from their favorite musicals.



Additional special guest performances will be announced soon.