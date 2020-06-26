Odds & Ends: Alan Cumming to Be Honored at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2020 Gala & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Alan Cumming to Be Honored at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2020 Gala

Tony-winning actor Alan Cumming is among the newly announced honorees to be hat-tipped by Roundabout Theatre Company at the nonprofit's upcoming annual gala. This year's celebration, titled "The Life of the Party," will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 2, 2020 at 7:00pm. Cumming, a Tony winner for his turn as the Emcee in Roundabout's Cabaret revival, will be toasted alongside fellow honorees Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere. For more information about Roundabout's 2020 gala, click here.



Daphne Rubin-Vega Lands Recurring Role on Riverdale Spinoff Katy Keene

Daphne Rubin-Vega, the two-time Tony-nominated actress most known as the original Mimi in Rent, has booked a recurring role on Katy Keene, the upcoming spinoff of CW's hit series Riverdale. Rubin-Vega will take on the role of Luisa, mother of title character Katy's roommate. In addition to her cheered stage performances, Rubin-Vega will soon appear as saucy hairstylist Daniela in the upcoming In the Heights film, set to be released on June 26, 2020.



Broadway Profiles Host Tamsen Fadal Among Honorees at Moving Families Forward Gala

Tamsen Fadal, Emmy-winning host of the acclaimed series Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, will be toasted at Ackerman Institute for the Family's 2019 Moving Families Forward Gala, set for October 21 at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City. Fadal will receive the Ackerman Families Advocate Award in a special presentation by Tony-winning actress LaChanze (The Color Purple). The Ackerman Institute for the Family is a defender of the fundamental right to well-being, which includes access to mental health care for all families. To learn more about this year's gala, click here.